In Turkey, 12 Fraud Suspects Disappeared With 350 Million Dogecoin

The Turkish authorities are investigating a fraudulent scheme, the organizers of which fled with 350 million Dogecoin (over $ 119 million). This is reported by local media.

The main suspect in the case is a certain Turgut V. According to the investigators, together with his girlfriend and 10 accomplices, he raised funds for the alleged purchase of mining equipment and the production of Dogecoin. Investors were promised 100% profit in 40 days.

Meetings with potential clients were held in fashionable establishments, communication was also conducted through a group in Telegram. For the first three months, investors did receive dividends. However, in the future, payments stopped, and the organizers stopped contacting.









At that time, the scammers attracted Dogecoin in the amount of 1 billion Turkish lira (over $ 119 million) from about 1,500 people.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has put the attackers on the wanted list. Turgut V. and his girlfriend are prohibited from leaving the country.

Recall that in April, the Turkish Thodex exchange unexpectedly stopped working, citing first technical work and then the transfer of the platform to a new partner.

The CEO of the company left the country and was put on the wanted list. As part of the investigation, the police detained over 60 people, including relatives of the CEO.

In the same month, the local platform Vebitcoin announced the closure due to financial difficulties. The Turkish authorities have blocked the company’s accounts.

