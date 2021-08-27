Interest in the Cardano cryptocurrency in Russia reaches a three-month maximum :: RBC.Crypto

Most of all, one of the largest altcoins by capitalization is interested in the Kaliningrad region, according to the Google Trends service

In August, interest in the Cardano cryptocurrency peaked since mid-May, according to Google Trends. This is happening against the backdrop of the growth of altcoin quotes. On August 23, the coin renewed its all-time high at $ 2.9 and is now trading at $ 2.5. At the same time, on July 21, the price of the asset was $ 1 – for about a month, the growth exceeded 150%.

Most often, information about Cardano is searched for in a Google search engine by users from the Kaliningrad region. The second place in this indicator is the city of Moscow, the third is the Nizhny Novgorod region. Queries “cardano forecast” and “cardano rate” are also popular.









At the moment, altcoin occupies the third place on the crypto market in terms of capitalization, second only to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cardano has a market valuation of $ 82.2 billion with daily trading volumes of $ 5 billion, according to CoinGecko.

The price of the cryptocurrency is rising in anticipation of the blockchain update. Tim Harrison, Marketing and Communications Director of IOHK (the issuer of Cardano), announced the release of the Alonzo hard fork on September 12th. After that, the altcoin network will receive support for smart contracts and the ability to create decentralized applications (DeFi).

