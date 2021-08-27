Interview with Angelina Jolie about Those Who Wish Me Death

According to the plot of the thriller, the main character Hannah Faber cannot recover after the death of three children whom she could not save during a forest fire. But one day, suddenly, a woman notices Connor’s boy. How she manages to establish contact with him and what tests await them – see the film. The new action will be available in cinemas from May 6!

And now we invite you to read exclusive interview with actress Angelina Jolie and learn more about the inner world of the main character Hannah.

Interview with Angelina Jolie

What drew your attention to the film’s plot and, of course, as Hannah, the firefighter of the elite smokejumpers squad?

Well, I am very passionate about Taylor Sheridan’s work and especially what he writes. Sometimes you can find a good script, but you are not sure how real it will be and how it will be executed. And despite this project, I knew that it would work and be special only when it was done with a real understanding of these characters and in a very authentic way. And this is Taylor! So I felt very comfortable joining in, knowing that he would do it, knowing that I didn’t have to worry about a good plot.

How was working with Taylor?

I knew he would push me to be real. A lot of what women sometimes experience in the film, what is expected of us, or what roles we have to play, Taylor is not interested. He wants to portray a real hardworking woman doing her job, which is very cool.



Angelina Jolie in the new thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death” / Photo by Warner Bros

You are not pampered, you play roles that help you get out of your comfort zone. All that is required of you is authenticity and sustainability.

In this role, it didn’t really matter who would be – a man or a woman. This is the role of a tough personality and I appreciated it as a woman, as a person. I hope that the audience will feel this, they will plunge into this atmosphere and understand all these interesting, strong characters, men and women, and also to some extent “broken” people who move in a world that viewers have not seen before.

Why is Hannah assigned alone to a watchtower in the wilds of Montana?

When we meet her, we see someone who is worried about the incurred failures. Whether guilty or not, she feels responsible for what happened. She is isolated and thrown into this tower, a little further from the front line, experiencing great grief. Perhaps she is suicidal, she is emaciated.

I think part of the irony of this story is that she is, to a certain extent, not the best person to take care of a child. She is uncomfortable with children. She is at the bottom, and then she suddenly faces this other life that needs help, but she can barely cope with herself,

– says Jolie.



Angelina Jolie as Hannah in the movie “Those Who Wish Me Death” / Photo Kinorium

However, there seems to be something about her that makes her truly the kind of person who can help the boy Connor who appears out of nowhere (even if she doesn’t think so at first)?

I think she’s the kind who wants to fight and do the right thing. She is a smokejumper and for this there must be an innate courage, an almost insane courage. But it’s basically a job that helps save other people’s lives, isn’t it? So in order to be like that, yes, she may have to be an adrenaline junkie, but she is someone who is willing to put herself in danger in order to do something good.



Finn Little and Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Death / Photo by Warner Bros

There is a dedication in this work that goes with parenting.

Absolutely. And so she is ready to go through it. She knows how to survive and she is a fighter. Sometimes, when you corner a fighter, no matter how “broken” he is, he can get out of it and “brush it off” even more. Well, if you knock him down, it’s better to kill him, because if he rises, he will become even stronger.

In the film, Connor is so terrified that at first he is also not interested in her help, although she is certainly his only defense. How does Hannah approach him?

Well, again, I think this is how Taylor writes and because of who he is. He likes to get rid of any frills and sentimentality, so Hannah does not help Connor in the way you would expect her to. In fact, in the beginning, not only does she want to knock him down and hold him as he fights her, she just says, “Goodbye and good luck.”



Finn Little and Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Death / Photo by Warner Bros

Her style, the way she treats Connor, is definitely not what audiences usually see in films.









Yes? On the way, they both make a significant effort to be close to each other, and she doesn’t really keep him close to you. But the interesting point we see when he says: “Are you someone I can trust?” And I think at that moment she has no idea who she is, does she? If you feel that you have failed in your life and you are worried about it and here someone comes up to you and says: “Are you the one who can help me? Can I trust you? Can you be that person?” who protects me? ” You want to be, but you cannot imagine it is so.

In a way, she almost has to pretend to convince not only him, but herself?

I think her work is at work here, which is not like what we would have done if we analyzed it like ordinary people. If your job is to be on duty and you are a smoke jumper, firefighter, police officer, or whatever, perhaps this is something you have done with your life. This is your instinct. Yes, she is emotionally confused, but she has skills and that is her job.

Professional smokejumpers, they regularly find themselves in this deadly environment – one that we cannot even imagine. How did the filming process look like in this beautiful and dangerous wild element created for this film?

It was good in this environment. They made a fire, they assembled a forest that could be burned. It was something amazing… And there’s something a little crazy about getting up in the middle of the night, setting things on fire, running through them, and being underwater when everything is on fire. It felt a little crazy sometimes, but it was really beautiful.



Angelina Jolie in the movie “Those who wish me death” / Photo Kinorium

When you have someone like Taylor who is very comfortable working in this environment and you can see that he is in control of it, he copes with it. This is a unique situation where your filmmaker is actually so conscious and knows how to navigate the natural world. He actually looked after the horses for several days. He taught me how to chop wood and light a fire. I hope you will notice this when you watch the movie. There is something about him that seems alive, filled with good natural energy.

When you were preparing for this role, did you talk to some real “smokejumpers” or, in particular, women “smokejumpers”?

Yes. What else can you say besides gratitude for the service? They are just amazing. It’s incredible what they are doing for us. I tell you to put on all this equipment ..! I used to jump from an airplane, but without equipment, but here you have to jump with it, a metal cage on my face, all this weight, and even in this heat! And we did it for the movie, where I was able to jump out of a small landed plane onto a matte surface, and it was also so difficult to just walk out the door and not fall, and so that the backpack would not be knocked off my feet. That’s a lot of gear. It is difficult to see something, it is difficult to move. And to be in it next to this heat!



Angelina Jolie – “Smokejumper” in the movie “Those Who Wish Me Death” / Photo by Warner Bros

Many of these scenes featured both Hannah and Connor. Tell me about your collaboration with Finn Little, who plays the boy. You are stage partners for most of the film.

Yes. And I know there is an old adage about not working with animals or children, but I think the opposite is true. I think that working with children is the best thing. They are so open.

But, of course, there are children who are greatly influenced by this business and they may feel as if they have matured ahead of time.

Finn, he’s so open! He’s so talented! He has an amazing combination, where he is still brave and strong, and physically tough, and cheerful, and emotional,

– Jolie shares her impressions.

There were many scenes where he must cry, show anxiety, and he must maintain this emotional state at a time when a fire is burning behind his shoulders, he jumps from somewhere, bullets and debris fly by. But we had fun. On weekends, we got together with his mom and my children. That was cute. It was so important for us to become a family at that time.



Finn Little and Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Death / Photo by Warner Bros

There is actually another really strong female role in the film, Allison, played by Medina Senghor.

She’s so amazing. It was so nice to share this story with Medina and at the same time play such strong women who are trying to survive this test in their own way, withstanding any completion of this path.

This film reminds me a little of the saying: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Do you think this depicts the inner world of the main character?

There is also another expression, something like: “This is how well you get through fire.”, Yes? You go through the fire, how do you come out on the other side? Did you come out angry, “broken”, confused and depressed? Or did you come out of it and your spirit grew stronger, did you face your fears, did you protect others? And in this fire you found what made you stronger. It was funny when we joked during filming that after Hannah was struck by lightning, what else could happen to her? It’s like a universe that is trying to kill her, a universe that wishes her death.

I think most of us have felt this in life. But in this way, of course, we become stronger. We will become stronger if we survive these problems.

