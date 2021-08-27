Investors assessed the prospects for further fall of bitcoin

Many members of the crypto community drew attention to negative signals that may indicate the possibility of a further decline in the BTC rate.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – ends the working five-day period with a sideways movement. As of 08:52 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 47,084. The maximum value of BTC per day, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, was registered at $ 47,636, with a minimum at $ 46,394.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the sideways movement of the BTC rate, the hashrate (total computing power directed to cryptocurrency mining) of the digital asset continued to recover. Recall that the indicator showed negative dynamics in late May – early June 2021, due to regulatory pressure on miners and other participants in the crypto industry from the Chinese authorities. The recovery of the bitcoin hash rate may indicate that participants in the BTC mining market are beginning to re-connect to the cryptocurrency network.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Bitcoin predictions from members of the crypto community

Analyst Michael Van De Popp drew attention to the technical analysis of the BTC chart. The cryptocurrency, according to his observations, could not stay in the upward movement channel. The breakthrough of its lower border, according to the analyst, may indicate the preparation of bitcoin for further correction.

Michael Van De Popp designated the level of $ 44 thousand as a presumptive level of rebound. At this height, according to his observations, BTC has formed a powerful support that can stop the decline in the cryptocurrency rate.

In order to deploy a positive scenario for the movement of bitcoin, in his opinion, the digital asset must return to the body of the channel indicated on the chart and re-break the level of $ 49 thousand.

Other market participants also see prerequisites for a further decline in the BTC rate. Microblogging analyst under the nickname Mr. Whale, drew attention to the influx of a large volume of cryptocurrency to crypto exchanges. This behavior of investors may indicate their readiness for the sale of bitcoin. The implementation of a large batch of cryptocurrency on the market can lead to a decrease in its rate.

In contrast to negative forecasts, market participants drew attention to the growth of purchases from large investors. Their activity, on the contrary, can speak of the prospects for a positive movement in the bitcoin rate.

Meanwhile, bitcoin’s fear and greed index is in the green zone. This position of the indicator suggests that at the moment most of the market participants consider BTC as a promising asset for investing funds.

