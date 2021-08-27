Friday, August 27, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Jennifer Aniston became the face of a healthy lifestyle brand




    Jennifer Aniston, 51, became the face of the new brand and starred in an advertising campaign in support of it. The actress is a fan of sports and an adherent of a healthy lifestyle in general.

    Several years ago, actress Jennifer Aniston began taking a collagen complex to improve the condition of her skin, muscles and bones. And the other day a celebrity accepted an offer to become the face of a new promotional campaign for this healthy lifestyle brand. In the new pictures, Jennifer Jennifer shows a toned body while doing exercises.

    Jennifer Aniston photos healthy

    “I am delighted to be joining the company as a creative director. Many years ago I started accepting collagen from this brand, so when I was offered to become a part of the brand in a broader sense, I immediately jumped on it. I have always been a supporter of self-care and now I want to tell others about the importance of taking collagen. Our strength begins from the inside, so my choice is proper nutrition and taking supplements. This is where I start every day, “Aniston said in her microblog.




    Jennifer Aniston photos healthy

    The actress became not only the face of the advertising campaign, but also took up the duties of the creative director of the Vital Proteins brand.


    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us