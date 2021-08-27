Jennifer Aniston became the face of a healthy lifestyle brand

Jennifer Aniston, 51, became the face of the new brand and starred in an advertising campaign in support of it. The actress is a fan of sports and an adherent of a healthy lifestyle in general.

Several years ago, actress Jennifer Aniston began taking a collagen complex to improve the condition of her skin, muscles and bones. And the other day a celebrity accepted an offer to become the face of a new promotional campaign for this healthy lifestyle brand. In the new pictures, Jennifer Jennifer shows a toned body while doing exercises.

“I am delighted to be joining the company as a creative director. Many years ago I started accepting collagen from this brand, so when I was offered to become a part of the brand in a broader sense, I immediately jumped on it. I have always been a supporter of self-care and now I want to tell others about the importance of taking collagen. Our strength begins from the inside, so my choice is proper nutrition and taking supplements. This is where I start every day, “Aniston said in her microblog.













The actress became not only the face of the advertising campaign, but also took up the duties of the creative director of the Vital Proteins brand.