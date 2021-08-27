Jennifer Aniston, Slava Kaminskaya and Anna Sedokova spoke frankly about plastic surgery

Usually, few of the stars speak frankly about their plastic surgeries. They are used to hushing up such information so that no one would find out exactly where the plastic surgeon “conjured”.

We will tell you about celebrities who are used to not hiding anything and even talk about surgical interventions. Among them is the Ukrainian singer Slava Kaminska, reports “Star Trek”.

Slava Kaminskaya, photo from Instagram

In 2020, Slava Kaminskaya admitted that she had done liposuction, because she was sure that sports were powerless against fat in certain areas. The only way out is to pump it out. Regarding other surgical interventions, he does not hide – she enlarged her breasts and changed the shape of her nose.

“Everything suits me for 15 years, even very much,” says Slava.

"Everything suits me for 15 years, even very much," says Slava.

The famous actress Jennifer Aniston in her 52, the actress has a luxurious look. Of the operations that she did, the star names only two. And even those for the sake of health – she had a curvature of the nasal septum. Therefore, in 2006 she decided on the first surgical intervention, the second happened 12 years later.









Jennifer Aniston, photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston

“This is the best solution. After the operations, I started to sleep like a baby,” the actress admits.

Anna Sedokova also does not hide her plastic surgery. When she was 21, she underwent liposuction, later the star admitted that complexes contributed to this. Over time, her forms returned, but after hard work on herself, the singer was given to feel self-confidence.