Keira Knightley presented a new fragrance from Chanel

Hollywood beauty, “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Keira Knightley, who will star in the new drama series, has presented a “delicate” perfume novelty from Chanel. An advertisement for the fragrance Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privee appeared on the brand’s official Instagram page.

The actress presented a “scent for the night”, which contains notes of orange, jasmine, rose, white musk. The creator of the perfume Olivier Polge admitted that this is the most “delicate version” of all the fragrances of the fashion brand. He advises spraying perfume not only on the body, but also on the bedding, because it will help you relax and unwind after a hard day.

Keira Knightley starred in an advertisement in a black long dress, and supplemented her image with pearl jewelry, light styling and delicate makeup. The shooting of the advertisement took place in a luxurious hotel room.

By the way, the “Pirates” star has been cooperating with the fashion brand for a long time and is the permanent face of its Mademoiselle perfume collection.









