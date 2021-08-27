Friday, August 27, 2021
    Kim Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye West’s Donda album




    The former spouses decided to stir up interest in the rapper’s new album, giving rise to rumors of a reunion. Fans and audiences at the Chicago gig were thrilled

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together at the presentation of the rapper's new album

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together at the presentation of the rapper’s new album / Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

    Kim Kardashian, who all the time felt lonely in her marriage to Kanye West, decided to support the ex-spouse. Star took part in the presentation of Donda West’s new music album

    Kanye West’s performance in Chicago was accompanied by a host of celebrity guests, including rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson. But the audience was impressed by Kim’s appearance. in a wedding dress

    Kardashian made it to the finale of the show in a couture Balenciaga wedding dress during the performance of the song No Child Left Behind.

    Wedding dress Balenciaga Fall Couture 2021

    Wedding dress Balenciaga Fall Couture 2021 / Photo: Balenciaga




    As they say themselves stars, they did not renew the relationship… The couple tries to work on themselves, primarily by remaining a family for the sake of the happiness of the children. Kim and Kanye have always supported each other and will try to do so in the future. Sources of the TMZ publication said that Kardashian was happy to take part in the event, as she knew how important it was to him.

    Itself Kim reported that even not going to change his surname, which she got from her ex-husband. The star’s full name is Kim Kardashian West.

    Recall the presentation of a new Donda album became the third in a row, but the official release has not yet taken place. I wonder what the rapper has already managed earn about 7 million dollars on it… Streaming the Atlanta concert broke the Apple Music record with 5.4 million listeners from around the world.

    Watch in the video how the Ukrainian woman bought the house of Kim and Kanye:

