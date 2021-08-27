Kim Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye West’s Donda album

The former spouses decided to stir up interest in the rapper’s new album, giving rise to rumors of a reunion. Fans and audiences at the Chicago gig were thrilled

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together at the presentation of the rapper’s new album / Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, who all the time felt lonely in her marriage to Kanye West, decided to support the ex-spouse. Star took part in the presentation of Donda West’s new music album…

Kanye West’s performance in Chicago was accompanied by a host of celebrity guests, including rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson. But the audience was impressed by Kim’s appearance. in a wedding dress…

Kardashian made it to the finale of the show in a couture Balenciaga wedding dress during the performance of the song No Child Left Behind.

As they say themselves stars, they did not renew the relationship… The couple tries to work on themselves, primarily by remaining a family for the sake of the happiness of the children. Kim and Kanye have always supported each other and will try to do so in the future. Sources of the TMZ publication said that Kardashian was happy to take part in the event, as she knew how important it was to him.

Itself Kim reported that even not going to change his surname, which she got from her ex-husband. The star’s full name is Kim Kardashian West.

Recall the presentation of a new Donda album became the third in a row, but the official release has not yet taken place. I wonder what the rapper has already managed earn about 7 million dollars on it… Streaming the Atlanta concert broke the Apple Music record with 5.4 million listeners from around the world.

