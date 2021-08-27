Kim Kardashian became a billionaire according to Forbes

Kim Kardashian is officially listed as a billionaire by Forbes magazine: the publication has estimated that since October 2020, her fortune has grown from $ 780 million to $ 1 billion. She earned income from two of her own brands, investments, real estate and advertising on social networks. “Gazeta.Ru” – about what the participant of the reality show “Life of the Kardashian Family” earned on.

Kim Kardashian has officially become a billionaire: according to Forbes, her fortune has grown from $ 780 million to $ 1 billion since October 2020 thanks to her two companies, the cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and the Skims lingerie brand, as well as advertising on social networks and on TV screens and investments.

The first own brand for Kim Kardashian was a cosmetics company – in 2017 it launched production under the KKW Beauty brand of 300 thousand face contouring palettes, which were sold out in two hours. “For the first time, I have moved forward from contracts to support products to manufacturing my own,” said a spokeswoman for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. By 2018, the line was replenished with lipsticks, foundations, eyeshadow and perfume, which brought the TV star an income of $ 100 thousand, Forbes reported.

The scheme of distribution and promotion of products Kim Kardashian borrowed from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who started selling her iconic lipstick sets via the Internet back in 2015, and founded the Kylie Cosmetics brand in 2016.

Kim Kardashian also distributed and actively promoted her beauty products on social networks.

Now these include not only perfumes, lipsticks, shadows and all kinds of means for sculpting the face and covering up skin imperfections, but also balms and powders for the body and tools for applying makeup. Additional income in 2020 – $ 200 million – Kim Kardashian brought the sale of a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty, which also acquired a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Forbes estimates the remaining 72% at $ 500 million, believing that Coty is often overpaid.









Kim Kardashian began selling lingerie under the Skims brand in 2019, initially facing harsh criticism due to cultural appropriation, since the first name of the new brand was Kimono, which angered the Japanese. In the pandemic, Kim Kardashian’s new products, which were also advertised on her social networks, were in particular demand: subscribers – 213 million on Instagram and almost 70 million on Twitter – preferred to buy clothes for home and walking.

Kim Kardashian does not disclose the income that the Skims brand brought, but a Forbes source said that the company is estimated at about $ 500 million. reached $ 1 billion.

In addition to lingerie and cosmetics, Kim Kardashian generates income from investments – including in real estate – and royalties. Since 2012, according to the publication, she has received about $ 10 million annually in royalties and fees for advertising and using her image. The money brought in participation in the Kardashian Family Lives show, the video game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, released in 2014, and even the now removed Kimoji emoji pack. In addition, she has three properties in Calabasas, California, as well as stocks in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas.

A separate item of income for the most famous representative of the Kardashian family is support in social networks for products of other brands. In 2019, it became known that for one post on Instagram, she asks from $ 300 thousand to $ 500 thousand.This turned out when Kim Kardashian sued the budget clothing brand Missguided, which sells inexpensive copies of celebrity outfits. The star considered that the company illegally used her photo in her post on Instagram, and the lawsuit named the amount that the entrepreneur receives for a photo on the social network with a product of an outside brand.