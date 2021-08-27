Kim Kardashian built a mini-city for her children

What’s inside?







Legion media

Kim Kardashian











40-year-old Kim Kardashian knows how to arrange surprises. Next to a mansion in California, she built a mini-city for her four children (7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm). It is located in the backyard of the house and is called Lil Hidden Hills.









Inside, everything is designed as if it were a truly functioning city. For example, the fire department is responsible for safety, children can shop in the KKW Beauty boutique or other clothing stores, have a snack at a toy Starbucks or at the West Diner, a retro diner in the style of the 50s. In addition, there are flower shops, ATMs and cottages in the city, and the main attraction is the Lego castle.

Also, in almost every house there is a huge box of toys. There are costumes, puzzles, tools, doll houses, and even a movie projector. All of this cost Kim a considerable amount – $ 60 million.

We will remind, in February, Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband and father of her children, Kanye West. The couple came to an agreement that after the breakup, the house near Los Angeles would remain Kim, and they would raise the heirs together.