Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress and veils appeared on the Kanye West show (photo, video)

After Kim’s spectacular exit, many started talking about the possible reunion of the Kardashians and West.

American rapper Kanye West continues to keep the intrigue, delaying the release of his latest album Donda and having already managed to pre-listen to it three times at two different stadiums, the last of which was the Soldier Field arena in Chicago, writes TMZ.

However, the “highlight” of the last show was not the songs and not the smoking model of the house in the middle of the stadium, but the exit of Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. During the performance of the last song, No Child Left Behind, she took the stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress, and her face was hidden by a white veil. Kardashian slowly walks over to a smiling Kanye holding a Bible in his hands.

True, insiders soon dispelled rumors about a possible reunion of the couple, noting that in this way Kim simply demonstrates the support of the ex-spouse and pays tribute to their seven-year marriage.

“Kim and Kanye have always supported each other’s efforts and will continue to do so in the future, whether it is a collaboration or not. Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event that was so important to him,” the tabloid is quoted as saying. your source.

Sisters Kim Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spoke about the show on social networks, posting footage in stories where the TV personality in a white outfit goes to the rapper.









As with the last two CD auditions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kim brought all four of the couple’s children. DaBaby and Marilyn Manson spoke at the event hosted by her ex-husband.

For the concert, Kanye built a life-size replica of his childhood home, topped with an illuminated cross.

The house where Kanye grew up with his mother was recreated for the show. [+–]

In one episode of the show, Kanye is “on fire.”

Despite the fact that the stadium has a capacity of 63 thousand people, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 38 thousand visitors could get inside. At the same time, a vaccination point worked nearby, designed for 1,500 visitors, but only a few used the service and were vaccinated.

We will remind, recently Kanye West applied for a name change. Despite three months of bureaucratic procedures, he has every chance of becoming Ye. This is how the new name of the musician will sound.