Kim Kardashian posed in a revealing corset and flashed the neckline

Reality star and socialite Kim Kardashian loves shocking and original outfits. She flaunts them in photo shoots, sometimes frank and erotic. Recently, Kardashian published another series of spicy pictures.

Hot Kim Kardashian boasted lush breasts in a tiny swimsuit: hot shot

Kim Kardashian’s hot look

The celebrity posed seductively in front of the lens on a grassy velvet bed. It is noteworthy that the whole room and look of Kim Kardashian are made in such shades of green. For a new photo shoot, the socialite chose a black corset-bodysuit from Luis De Javier, which accentuated the revealing neckline.

The star paired the top with a trouser suit from Jean Paul Gaultier and shiny Christian Louboutin shoes with a pointed toe and low heels. The seductive image was complemented by a massive gold jewelry on the neck and an unusual manicure.

Kim Kardashian let her hair down and styled it in lush waves. The star’s face was adorned with exquisite makeup, which became the highlight and completion of the image. The stylists put on luxurious graphic arrows on the eyelids and highlighted the lips with brown pencil and matte beige lipstick.











Kim Kardashian / Photo from Instagram Kim Kardashian



Network reaction

Fans were delighted with such an unusual and at the same time stylish image of Kim Kardashian. The new series of photos has received over 3 million likes and many comments: