Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell on a walk in Los Angeles: new photos of the couple

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell

29-year-old Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have been spotted together again. The girls went for a walk along the streets of Los Angeles, during which they went to several shopping centers. In public, Kristen and Stella did not show feelings for each other, behaved rather modestly and talked quietly about something.

For a city stroll, the Twilight star and the Victoria’s Secret angel opted for paired looks in their favorite casual style. Stewart was wearing a boxy white T-shirt, ripped boyfriend jeans and white sneakers. Stella wore a crisp white crop top and ultra-short black shorts.

Most recently, the girls returned from a joint vacation on the island of Capri. There, according to eyewitnesses, Kristen and Stella behaved more relaxed. The friends enjoyed a sailing trip on a yacht, drank white wine, hugged and kissed tenderly.

Recall that for the first time, Stewart and Maxwell started talking about the reunion at the end of April. After a while, the actress and model went on a walk together, which only fueled rumors about a possible resumption of their romance. Recently, the girls went to Paris together to attend the presentation of Chanel, after which they almost immediately flew to Capri.

Prior to that, Kristen and Stella dated for about two years and broke up in the summer of 2018. After the breakup, Stewart managed to have an affair with stylist Sarah Dinkin. Maxwell, however, during this period was not noticed with anyone and completely devoted herself to work.







