Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spotted together at New York airport

Kristen Stewart, 29, and Stella Maxwell have reignited rumors of their reunion. This week, the American actress was seen in the company of a New Zealand model at the international airport in New York.

According to insiders, the girls with several friends were heading for boarding after check-in. Both were wearing sweatpants and T-shirts. Comfortable shoes, sunglasses and shoulder bags complemented the celebrity travel looks.



In May, they were seen together on a walk in Los Angeles in the vicinity of Stewart’s house, which prompted many to think about reconciliation. Earlier, the media reported about their separation, and Stewart was noticed more than once in the company of Sarah Dinkin.

In early May, the drama “Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy”, directed by Justin Kelly, was released, in which Stewart and Maxwell starred together. True, on the red carpet of the premiere, Kristen appeared alone, and Maxwell did not come to support her colleagues at all.



