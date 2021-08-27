Friday, August 27, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Kristen Stewart was spotted in the company of the screenwriter




    16 August 2019, 13:38

    “Twilight” star spotted in the company of a young screenwriter

    29-year-old Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, who does not hide her non-traditional orientation, is again seen in the company of a new girl. This time, the “Twilight” star was captured kissing with screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

    Kristen Stewart was photographed by the paparazzi at the moment when she hugged the girl on the street, and then kissed. Together, the girls have already been seen before – on August 6 during dinner at one of the Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles. Representatives of foreign media posted on Instagram kissing Kristen and Dylan.




    INSTAGRAM (@robstenews)

    It is worth noting that such an impudent behavior of the actress has now made journalists think about her new novel. It is noteworthy that the 29-year-old celebrity had previously dated British top model Stella Maxwell for about two years. The ex-lovers, after parting, have maintained a good relationship.

    Recall that this year, Kristen Stewart, who has never been famous for her meek disposition, decided to distinguish herself on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, famous for its strict rules.

    Anastasia Ocheretnyuk

    Anastasia Ocheretnyuk
    Show business section editor

    She has been working in journalism for 5 years, started her career with copywriting. Anastasia not only follows current events in the world of show business, but also conducts interviews with stars. She studies public speaking. He is fond of traveling, playing mafia, swimming.

    Cornelius Chandler

