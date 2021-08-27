Kristen Stewart was spotted in the company of the screenwriter

“Twilight” star spotted in the company of a young screenwriter

29-year-old Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, who does not hide her non-traditional orientation, is again seen in the company of a new girl. This time, the “Twilight” star was captured kissing with screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

Also watch in our video how Cher and Meryl Streep merged in a kiss in public:

Kristen Stewart was photographed by the paparazzi at the moment when she hugged the girl on the street, and then kissed. Together, the girls have already been seen before – on August 6 during dinner at one of the Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles. Representatives of foreign media posted on Instagram kissing Kristen and Dylan.









It is worth noting that such an impudent behavior of the actress has now made journalists think about her new novel. It is noteworthy that the 29-year-old celebrity had previously dated British top model Stella Maxwell for about two years. The ex-lovers, after parting, have maintained a good relationship.

Recall that this year, Kristen Stewart, who has never been famous for her meek disposition, decided to distinguish herself on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, famous for its strict rules.