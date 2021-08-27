Large-scale block reorganization recorded in the Ethereum network

News is being updated

The Ethereum network has recorded a major block reorganization (over 450, according to Blockchair and Etherscan), according to developer Martin Holst Svende. The bug affected versions of Geth client v1.10.7 and earlier.

A consensus bug hit #ethereum mainnet today, exploiting the consensus-bug that was fixed in geth v1.10.8. Fortunately, most miners were already updated, and the correct chain is also the longest (canon) PSA: Update to v1.10.8!





“I think this ends our experiment of publicly disclosing hotfixes,” Svendé wrote.

According to him, the reason is the exploitation of a bug that became known earlier. On August 24, Geth developers released a new version v1.10.8 and urged all users to update the software.

However, according to Ethernodes.org, 73% of Geth customers are still using older versions. This means that about 54% of Ethereum nodes are running with a serious infrastructure error.

The developers recommended refraining from making transactions.

Svende’s version was confirmed by The Block analysts. They indicated that the reorganization was due to the exploitation of an error by an unknown attacker. It also affects other EVM-compatible chains, such as Polygon, BSC, xDAI, Görli.

