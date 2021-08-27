Meghan Markle feudes with Jennifer Aniston

Meghan Markle tried to befriend Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, but the latter coldly rejected these attempts. And all because the star of “Friends” disliked the future wife of Prince Harry back in the 2000s, and nine years ago they had a falling out while working on a joint film.

As reported by New Idea, during the filming of the film “Horrible Bosses”, where Aniston played one of the main roles, Megan had a hard time.

Markle was also involved in the film, but her participation was cut to a 30-second episode. Megan plays a post office employee with whom the protagonist flirts. Initially, it was planned to allocate more time for the actress, but then the plans of the filmmakers changed.

“When Megan was cast in Horrible Bosses, she thought that Jen would understand how wonderful she was and they would become good friends. But in reality, there was nothing like that. Jen barely noticed her. And Megan was just devastated, after learning that her role was reduced to 30 seconds, “- says the insider.

A cameo role for Meghan Markle in Horrible Bosses









After such disappointment, Megan began to criticize the film, stating that one day she will show Jennifer that she is no worse. When these conversations reached Aniston, the star harbored anger at the future duchess.

In addition, they say that when in the 2000s the relationship between Aniston and Brad Pitt cracked, Megan allegedly stated that she did not mind becoming the next “Mrs. Pitt”. Meghan even tried to establish business ties with Pitt and his production company. Aniston didn’t like it that much.

Note that Meghan Markle, who gained relative fame thanks to the series “Force Majeure”, has never been one of the Hollywood stars of the first class. But after an affair with Prince Harry, she became a world-class star, and made friends with Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and other celebrities.

