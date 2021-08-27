Microsoft will use Ethereum to fight pirates – Secret of the firm

In the document, researchers from Microsoft, Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University have uncovered an Argus system that will support developers in the fight against pirates. The solution is built on the Ethereum blockchain and provides reliable collection and storage of data from sources reporting detected illegal distributions.

The insider will receive a reward for the information. At the same time, the system is equipped with protective tools that will not allow the informant to inform about the same file sharing service under different nicknames, getting more incentives. The researchers argue that the system can work not only with programs, but also with images and audio.

“Given the safety and practicality of Argus, we hope that real anti-piracy campaigns will be truly effective by moving to a fully transparent incentive mechanism,” the report says.









Technology companies around the world are increasingly concerned with protecting intellectual property and fighting digital piracy. Earlier, the IT division of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group launched a new blockchain-based digital contracts and rights platform for the media and entertainment industry.

Microsoft regularly surveys its products for cybersecurity and vulnerabilities. Earlier, “Secret” said that the company paid $ 13.6 million in remuneration to researchers. In just a year, Microsoft received more than 1200 vulnerability reports.

Photo: Pixabay, Pixabay License

