Mila Kunis made a statement about Ukraine at the YES forum

American actress with Ukrainian roots Mila Kunis, together with her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, visited Ukraine and spoke at the YES forum in Kiev.

“Ukraine is wonderful, I love this country. Let the war end and everything will be wonderful. The war will end, the only question is when.”– she said during her speech, OBOZREVATEL correspondent reports (scroll down to watch the video).

At the age of seven, the star moved from Ukraine to the United States, however, as Kunis admitted, she thought that her family would just live on another street.

“First by train to Moscow, and I had never traveled by train before. And when I saw an African American, I was speechless … My parents said that I cried every day in America, but I don’t remember that.”, – she said.

The girl added that she quickly learned the language, and already in the 6th grade she began to engage in acting: "I was not accepted for the role many times. But it was not a disaster, I moved on."









“I still think that I am poor. I still buy everything at the sales, I have some kind of coupons. When you grow up in poverty, you think that you are poor all your life.”– she admitted.

