Palantir crash leads to data leak of arrested Ethereum developer

Several FBI officers obtained unauthorized access to the personal data of the Ethereum Foundation developer Virgil Griffith, who is accused of collaborating with the DPRK authorities. Reported by the New York Post.

According to the publication, the source of the leak was a Palantir software failure. He was detailed in a letter by the Manhattan federal attorney representing the prosecution in the Griffith case.

“We are talking about data from the defendant’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, which were obtained during an authorized search in March 2020. During the year, through the Palantir software, they were available to at least four FBI officers who work outside of New York and are not involved in the investigation, ”the letter said.

Three analysts and an FBI agent were able to view the materials, thanks to the authorization in the Palantir system.

“All data uploaded to the platform are visible by default to FBI officers who have access to the platform,” added the prosecutor’s office.

For Virgil Griffith, the alleged violation of his constitutional rights could be a potential remedy. Lawyers are now exploring the legal options available.

Experts did not rule out that the incident could indicate a broader problem with the use of Palantir by the FBI.









Data analysis software developer Palantir Technologies is founded by the PayPal natives led by Peter Thiel. The company’s services are used by 149 clients, including the US army, police, intelligence agencies and banks. Its software has been criticized many times over privacy concerns.

Recall that the developer of the Ethereum Foundation Virgil Griffith was arrested in November 2019. He is accused of providing the DPRK with information about the use of cryptocurrencies to circumvent US sanctions and money laundering while attending a conference in Pyongyang.

The media also reported that he told colleagues about plans to supply mining equipment to North Korea.

In January 2020, Griffith was released on bail of his sister and parents’ real estate worth $ 1 million.However, in July 2021, he violated the terms of the bail and was again taken into custody.

The developer did not admit his guilt. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Court hearings are tentatively scheduled for September.

