Parents Relaxing: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Walking in New York

Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively

Last year, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively became parents with many children – their third daughter was born in October. The couple now turns out to be alone even less often than before, because the newborn (her name is still unknown to the public) needs constant attention and care. But yesterday they still managed to arrange a day off for themselves, which they dedicated to each other.

Paparazzi photographed 43-year-old Reynolds and 32-year-old Lively walking in New York. Dressed in a dark green parka, matching hat, black sweatpants and sneakers, the actress walked arm in arm with her husband.

After a little walk, the couple hurried to the subway – this type of transport is very popular with Hollywood stars. You can often meet Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes and many other celebrities there.

Blake is in no hurry to return to work, but at the beginning of the year a new film with her participation was released – The Rhytm Section. Lively starred in it even before her pregnancy and played a girl whose whole family died in a car accident. Despite the pain of the loss, she finds the strength to take revenge on those responsible for the death of loved ones.

But Ryan has several projects planned for the near future. After the birth of his third daughter, the actor admitted that, despite the difficulties, he is very pleased with his life.

I like my life. I love my children. I know that it is not customary to talk about it. It’s hard with three girls – he said.









By her own admission, Lively dreamed of a big family all her life, so now she is clearly very happy.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their youngest daughter