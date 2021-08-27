Patches and laser resurfacing: Angelina Jolie shared her skin care secrets

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses and influential women on the planet. From childhood, the daughter of actor John Voight appeared on the screen, and the pretty girl very quickly became recognizable. Years passed, and Angelina turned into a spectacular woman who remains attractive today, at 46 years old.

Like any actress, Jolie has her own skin care secrets that keep her youthful. First of all, Angelina protects her face from the sun’s rays, realizing that ultraviolet light can negatively affect the condition of the skin. In addition, the celebrity seeks to emphasize beauty with the help of makeup and at the same time hide flaws. In fact, she plays with the shades, like an artist, as her beautician talks about. With special care, the star not only applies, but also removes cosmetics at the end of the day, preventing it from lingering on the skin.









As for plastic surgery, Angelina denies any intervention of a surgeon in her face (as, indeed, most Hollywood celebrities). While women around the world try to emulate Jolie by enlarging her lips and reshaping her nose, the actress occasionally does laser resurfacing to get rid of dark circles under her eyes. She also uses antioxidants and glycolic acid patches to help tighten pores.

By the way, self-care is not in vain, because Angelina attracts not only peers, but also men much younger than herself. Rumor has it that she is now having an affair with the musician The Weeknd, with whom the age difference is 15 years. At least the couple have been seen together several times in a relaxed atmosphere. Is it friendship or love, time will tell.

