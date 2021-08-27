Playing in contrast: Blake Lively on the streets of New York

Blake Lively

Blake Lively, 32, returns to work after giving birth to her third child. The actress takes part in the promotion of the new film “The Rhythm Section”, in which she played the main role. After one of the events organized for the press support of the project, the paparazzi photographed the movie star on a New York street.



Blake appeared in front of the cameras in an image that is not at all similar to what we will see in the movie “Rhythm Section”, where she plays a woman named Stephanie Patrick, who is driven by a thirst for revenge. In New York, Lively was spotted on the doorstep of a hotel in a long powder-colored coat. The daytime look of the actress was complemented by burgundy accessories: boots and gloves of the same tone.

Five months ago, the third daughter of the actress and her husband, 43-year-old Ryan Reynolds, was born. The couple still keep her name a secret, like any other details of the child’s life. Only in January, the paparazzi managed to take the first and only picture of her. The eldest daughters, five-year-old James and three-year-old Ines, are also kept away from cameras by their parents.







