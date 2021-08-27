Friday, August 27, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Selena Gomez showed her scars for the first time




    Selena Gomez posted on Instagram a photo showing a scar on her right leg. The actress posed in a blue one-piece swimsuit and specifically focused on the imperfection of her skin.

    The singer has a scar after a kidney transplant, transferred three years ago. Then she needed an urgent operation due to complications of the main diagnosis – lupus erythematosus. The donor was the best friend of Selena Gomez, actress Francia Rice.

    “After the kidney transplant, it was difficult for me to show the scar that remained after the operation,” Selena commented in the caption to the post. – I didn’t want to be seen in the photographs, and wore things that could close it. Now I am more confident than ever. I am proud of this. Each body is beautiful in its own way. “

    Recall that in recent years, Selena Gomez lived with bipolar disorder and panic attacks. She was treated at McLean Rehab and Mental Hospital. After the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber, the singer also admitted that she was a victim of emotional abuse.




    In September, the singer launched the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, based on the idea that every person’s beauty is unique and therefore especially valuable.


