Social life – Selena Gomez on personal: what kind of guy is she looking for

The popular American singer Selena Gomez does not like to talk often about her personal life. However, the other day in an interview, she talked about the character traits of a guy who may later become her boyfriend.

What is now happening in the personal life of the American pop singer Selena Gomez, told The Daily Mail.

Selena Gomez admitted that she is looking for a necessarily funny and funny guy. Then she will definitely pay attention to him. She also noted that she loves those who are confident in themselves, but at the same time those who do not cross the border and are not arrogant. Despite this, the star admits that she does not want to find a soul mate as soon as possible.









“I am lonely, but I feel great in this status. There are many positive aspects in it, which means this time should be enjoyed,” notes Selena Gomez.

It should be added that in America, many stars are looking for a partner through social networks or special applications. In particular, this is done by actress Sharon Stone, who previously admitted that she is having a good time on such platforms. But Selena is not interested in this.

The singer also remembered the time when she met with the performer The Weeknd. Then it was hard for her to come to terms with the fact that the press and the paparazzi are closely watching her relationships and personal life. But she noted that it was impossible to do anything about it. “Whether you like it or not, it will take some getting used to,” Selena summed up.

