Supermodel Kendall Jenner named her “official” boyfriend

One of the most secretive and laconic girls from the Jenner clanKardashian finally confirmed the rumors, and told who she was dating. The chosen one of the 25-year-old model was the 24-year-old athlete of the team Phoenix Suns Devin Booker. It was with him Kendall met the past Valentine’s Day 2021.

So, the model decided to demonstrate to her subscribers the depth of her feelings for Devin by posting several photos in stories with a basketball player. On cute pictures Kendall gently clings to Booker, and smiles heartily. Young people seem to be really happy.

Booker also had some fun on social media by posting a video of Jenner playing with her dog. The guy complemented the video with bright orange emoji heart. Then Booker posted a black-and-white photograph of him, Jenner and her dog snuggling together on a towel by the water.

Although the couple never confirmed rumors about their romance until Sunday, they flirted a lot on Instagram, which constantly fueled interest in their informal union. It is believed that Jenner and Booker have been dating since last spring.

Then they were spotted together several times, which further strengthened the rumors that they had become a couple.

After Justin’s Star Party Bieber in honor of Justine Skye in August paparazzi spotted by Jenner and Booker eating breakfast with Booker’s dog Haven…

In January of this year, while Jenner was vacationing in Mexico, Booker left a “hungry” comment on a photo of his girlfriend in a bikini. “Phew,” Booker wrote under the pictures, adding a sweaty smiley next to the photo.