Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more on the 2019 Best Selling Artist list

Taylor Swift / Billie Eilish

The International Federation of the Recording Industry (IFPI) yesterday revealed the names of the world’s best-selling artists in 2019. The list was headed by 30-year-old Taylor Swift, who was able to overtake the last Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and other famous musicians.

Swift managed to top the list for the second time – the first time happened in 2014, when she released the album “1989”. In 2019, the artist presented a new album, Lover. In just the first week, 867,000 copies of the album were sold in the United States and three million worldwide. As of January 2020, more than five million albums have been sold worldwide in total.

Taylor Swift is the embodiment of a truly world star. She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong bond with her fans as she evolves with each album. I am very pleased to award her the title of Best Selling Artist of the Year for the second time,

– said the executive director of the federation Frances Moore.

Top 10 best-selling artists of 2019

1. Taylor Swift

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Billie Eilish

5. Queen

6. Ariana Grande

7. BTS

8. Drake

9. Lady Gaga

10. The Beatles







