The currency that will replace bitcoin has been named – Gazeta.Ru

Marketing Director of the ROY Club cryptocurrency pool Sergey Ordin in an interview with the agency "Prime" named the currency that will supplant bitcoin.









He said that if this digital currency has a competitor, it is the American dollar, which is the currency of international settlements and the currency of the world’s largest stock exchanges – the American New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ.

The expert noted that until the financial crisis of 2008-2009, “the role of the dollar remained unwavering.”

“Then the Fed turned on the printing press to deal with the aftermath of the mortgage crisis. It was then that bitcoin was born, ”he continued.

According to the expert, a few years ago, Litecoin (LTC) was called an alternative to Bitcoin. However, “crypto winter has shown that there are no analogues to bitcoin in terms of stability and survivability,” Ordin said.

According to him, altcoins also cannot yet become a real competitor to bitcoin in terms of a set of properties, although their volume on the crypto market is generally larger.

“At the same time, the Ethereum cryptocurrency is more focused on creating decentralized financial and gaming applications, and the ETH coin does not quite fit the definition of a peer-to-peer monetary instrument. This is hampered by the lack of an ether emission limit, like Bitcoin (even taking into account the deflationary mechanism that has been launched), and PoS mining, which the Ethereum network plans to switch to, ”Ordin added.

