The expert explains why it is becoming more difficult to mine bitcoin – Gazeta.ru

The increase in the number of miners and the number of transactions leads to the complication of cryptocurrency mining, Lead Analyst and Development Director of Gameinvest Yegor Roshchupkin told Gazeta.Ru. Earlier it became known that the efficiency of bitcoin mining decreased by 7.3% compared to last year’s peaks.

“At the beginning of this year, when the exodus of miners from China began due to the bans on the circulation of cryptocurrencies, the hash rate increased. And then it fell again, as there are enough people around the world who want to mine bitcoins. In place of the Chinese miners who dropped out of the process, others came – and then difficulties began. It can be compared to an overload of a computer system – the more users and tasks, the more it slows down, ”Roshchupkin said.

In addition, cryptocurrencies are becoming attractive to an increasing number of people who understand that it is more and more difficult to get additional income with the help of familiar tools (deposits, currency, stocks, etc.), the expert noted.

“Institutional investors also pay attention to the market, and the number of bitcoins is not growing at the same rate as demand is increasing,” the source of Gazeta.Ru concluded.

Previously, the expert called reasons for the sudden rise in bitcoin…