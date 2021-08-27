The legendary boxer’s wife remembered how she changed diapers to Angelina Jolie

Khalila Ali, 71, told how she had to sit with little Angelina Jolie while the boxer and the girl’s father had fun. Mohammed Ali and Jon Voight were good friends.

The actress was a close friend of Marcheline Bertrand, the mother of Angelina Jolie. While the husbands were having fun, Khalila and Marshelin stayed at home with their children.

“Voight and Ali used to walk together. I was with Marcheline and Angelina in our house when they were hanging out together, ”explained Khalila.

The ex-wife of the boxer admitted that in the company of Voight he regularly had fun with young girls and did not hesitate to cheat on his wife in public. In many ways, Khalila blames Voight. In her opinion, it was Angelina’s father who initiated the constant parties.

The woman admitted that she remembers Jolie when she was little. They have never met the female lead in Maleficent since she matured.









“I changed diapers to Angelina Jolie because Angelina Marcheline’s mother was one of my best friends. I haven’t seen Angelina since she grew up. I really want to meet her so that we can talk. Her mother told her a lot about me before she passed away, ”Khalila shared in an interview with The Sun.

