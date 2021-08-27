The main trailers of the week according to Gazeta.Ru

A new battle between Godzilla and King Kong, media intrigues with Allison Jenny and Mila Kunis, deadly adventures in the Appalachian mountains, and a Scottish comedy about opera singers: Gazeta.Ru tells about the main trailers of the past week.

Godzilla vs. Kong, dir. Adam Wingard

In the new part of the reboot of the franchise about two giant monsters “Godzilla vs. Kong”, the main roles are played by Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall. Kong and his defenders want to return home, but on their way on this dangerous journey, Godzilla is awakened from hibernation. Kong will have to make every effort to gain the upper hand in this battle and protect the human child with whom he has established an emotional connection.

Breaking News in Yuba County, dir. Tate taylor

Allison Jenny, Mila Kunis, Aquafina, Juliet Lewis and Regina Hall played in the new film about the life of Californians, “Writing an Oak in Yuba County”. The main character feels that life is passing her by, but everything changes after the mysterious disappearance of her husband. With the help of a sister who works in television, the woman becomes a local star. However, the police begin to have unnecessary questions, and the heroine herself becomes the object of close attention from local gangsters.

A Ghost Waits, dir. Adam Stovall

Arrow Video has released a trailer for the independent horror film Ghost Awaits, which became a hit at the 2020 genre festivals. The debut of director and screenwriter Adam Stovall won critical acclaim, praising the unexpected mix of horror, humor and romance, and a self-directed approach. While renovating an abandoned house, a worker meets a ghost whose job is to scare away new tenants so that the house remains empty. Personal sympathy and professional competition arise between them at the same time.









“Friends forever” (“The Friend”), dir. Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Dakota Johnson and Jason Siegel starred in Friends Forever. Upon learning of his wife’s fatal illness, her husband tries to help her spend the remaining six months the way she wants. Their best friend comes to show their support. However, with his arrival, the couple’s life begins to change in completely unexpected ways.

Falling for Figaro, dir. Ben louin

The world of “Falling in Love with Figaro” by the British company Entertainment Films is the opera scene and its behind the scenes. The main character quits her managerial job and relationship for the sake of her dream of becoming a singer. To learn opera skills, she travels to Scotland, where she takes lessons from the formidable ex-diva. In the classroom, she gets to know her future competitor in the struggle for the title of the best voice, but at some point the rivalry between them develops into a more complex feeling.

Mafia Inc., dir. Daniel Grue

The Canadian film “Mafia Incorporated” directed by Daniel Grue will attract the attention of fans of the crime movie sagas from the nineties. His heroes are a dynasty of tailors serving the mafia clan in Montreal. One of them is not satisfied with always being on the sidelines, and the hero decides to offer his services to regular customers in order to earn their respect and get a new job. Upon learning of this, his father declares war on his former friends.

The Wrong Turn, dir. Mike P. Nelson

The seventh part of the horror franchise “Wrong Turn” takes place in the Appalachian mountains. A group of friends on their way to rest encounters the servants of a local ancient cult. Its followers call themselves “Legacy”, and their customs consist of bloody rituals.