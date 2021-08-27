the network appreciated the “honest” photo of Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, showed off her natural appearance in an Instagram photo of her meditating. The photo shows the actress in pajamas and no makeup. “They took off the paparazzi while I was meditating,” the on-screen “wife” of Robert Downey Jr. signed the frame. The actress is not shy about her appearance and is not afraid to upload photos in which she does not have makeup.

Fans appreciated this “honest” photo and showered the star with compliments.

“Such a clean photo!”, “Beautiful and natural!”, “Very cute!” – commented on Paltrow’s subscribers. The compliments were also joined by singer Courtney Love and designer Anine Bing.









After a decade of a stellar career in the late 90s and early 2000s, Gwyneth began to be more selective in her film roles. She loved the recurring role of Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s woman, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paltrow began focusing on her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop, which was formed in late 2008. The company specializes in everything from beauty and nutrition to newfangled wellness trends.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko