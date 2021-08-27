Turkish Prosecutor’s Office Investigates Alleged $ 119 Million Dogecoin Mining Scam

Turkish media outlets report that local authorities are investigating an alleged Dogecoin mining scam in which investors were compromised after accumulating $ 119 million in deposits.

A report from the local TV100 channel on 23 August reported that the police had identified an online avatar under the pseudonym “Turgut V.” as a suspected operator of the scheme.

Authorities believe that Turgut and 11 of his associates managed to collect about 350 million Dogecoin, worth $ 119 million, before disappearing.

Turgut reportedly attracted investment from 1,500 Turkish citizens, sparking hype about Dogecoin mining at personal networking events held in posh locations and via the Telegram group on the Internet. Investors were promised 100% return in 40 days and reportedly paid income for 3 months.

Investors were told that the Dogecoin they sent would allow them to buy new equipment to mine DOGE. Like Bitcoin, Dogecoins are created through Proof-of-Work mining, where network participants compete to validate transactions and create the next block by solving complex equations computationally. equation, mines the next block of the network, also receiving as a reward all the cryptocurrency contained in it.









The operation went smoothly for the first three months, with early investors making their profits as promised, but after the total scheme locked up (TVL) value peaked at 350 million Dogecoin in the fourth month, the funds reportedly disappeared.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Turkish suburb of Kucukcekmece is currently investigating the whereabouts of Turgut and his 11 accomplices. The authorities issued an order barring Turgut and his partner Gizem N. from traveling outside the country.

The recent rise in popularity of cryptocurrency assets in Turkey has led to an increase in the number of scammers looking to use digital assets to defraud victims with their hard-earned money.

At the end of April, Turkish authorities jailed six suspects linked to the crash of the local cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, and earlier that same month, the exchange abruptly stopped providing withdrawal services, resulting in users’ funds being blocked on the platform.

Also in April, four employees of the local exchange Vebitcoin were arrested on fraud charges just a day after Vebitcoin announced it would cease operations.