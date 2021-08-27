Venice Film Festival 2019: Tina Kunaki, Vincent Cassel, Kristen Stewart and other stars at the premieres

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel

Venice remains the main source of cultural and social news this week. The 76th Venice Film Festival continues, bringing together participants for premieres. On Friday, Lido showed two of the most anticipated films: Roman Polanski’s historical drama J’accuse, or An Officer and A Spy, and Benedict Andrews’ political thriller, Seberg.

52-year-old Vincent Cassel and 22-year-old Tina Kunaki were among the first to appear on the red carpet of the premiere of “The Officer and the Spy”. For an evening out, Tina chose a black feather mini dress from Armani Privé. The couple arrived in Venice with their three-month-old daughter, Amazon.



Polanski’s film is included in the main competition of Mostra, and this fact is scandalous in itself. The chairman of the jury of the film festival, Argentine director Lucrezia Martel, openly spoke out against the director accused of seducing a minor. And the head of the festival, Alberto Barbera, supported Polanski’s participation in the competition. The show “The Officer and the Spy” initially received increased attention, and in the end it did not disappoint the critics.

At the premiere, the film was presented by Polanski’s wife, actress Emmanuelle Seigner, who starred in his new film, as well as the leading actors Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel.



Jean Dujardin, Emmanuelle Seigner, Louis Garrel

On the same evening, the team of Benedict Andrews’ film “To Spite the Enemies” (Seberg), in which the main role was played by 29-year-old Kristen Stewart, entered the red carpet of the film screening. In the afternoon, the Chanel ambassador appeared on the photocall in a short top, white trousers and patent brogues, and in the evening she wore a long pink dress with shiny embroidery.



Kristen Stewart



Jack O’Connell, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Andrews, Zazie Bitz, Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie



Among the rising stars of the Venice Film Festival, 24-year-old actress Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell, stood out. A month before the Venice Film Festival, it became known that Margaret was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the miniseries Fosse / Verdon.



Margaret Qualley











Louis Garrel



Sara Sampaio



barbara Palvin



Emmanuelle Seigner



Zazie Bitts



Annabelle Wallis



Madisin Rian





Gaspard Noe



Louise Kugelberg and Julian Schnabel

