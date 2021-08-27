Venture Capitalist Bill Gurley Supports Ethereum, Praising Network Community | Blockchain24

As big investors pour into the crypto space, venture capitalist Bill Gurley is backing Ethereum by praising the network’s community.

The crypto space is rife with innovation and research. New applications, networks, blockchain use cases appear daily. At the same time, new inventors, individual and institutional, are starting to use cryptocurrency, NFT, or perhaps DeFi. There is no turning back at this point.

When big names comment on an industry, the markets reflect that. As more and more giant institutions and venture capitalism infiltrate the space, reflection will follow suit. Recently venture capitalist Bill Gurley expressed a lot of enthusiasm for this space. He told Bloomberg that he is not a maximalist and that people do not need to own cryptocurrency, but he is still for it.

A Silicon Valley venture capitalist known for Benchmark VC is personally betting on Ethereum. He said that the community around the web won him over.

“I have to say that I was convinced by the arguments of the Ethereum community. So I took a personal position – not something for Benchmark, ”he said in an interview. Although he did not specify how much he invested in digital currency.







Gurley also called Ethereum “more pragmatic” than other cryptocurrencies. Regarding Ethereum 2.0’s ominous shift, he said, “They seem to be open to change and are basically making a few changes that I think will lower fees and be very helpful.”

The investor giant said there are environmental, social, and governance factors that will benefit Ethereum holders who have switched to PoS over Bitcoin. “It seems to me that this is a smarter way to play if you are going to access cryptocurrency.”

Venture capitalists and cryptocurrency

Over the past year, the crypto community has received large investments. According to PitchBook, market data analysts, venture capital firms in particular are very active in the crypto market. In 2021 alone, the volume of venture capital funds in cryptocurrency exceeded $ 17 billion.

From billion dollar crypto funds and backing the world’s largest NFT market to DeFi protocols, these big league investors are contributing.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper told BeInCrypto that when investing in space, he is looking for “the uniqueness, importance and dedication of the founder.” Fortunately for him and others in his post, there is no end to these attributes in the evolution of the cryptocurrency world.