what to do from 20 to 25 October

For the paintings of Masha Yankovskaya, you need to queue up not a month or two, but there is good news for the artist’s fans: Masha is putting up her graphic works of 2009-2017 for sale. Prices start at $ 250, and the entire collection is divided into four sections: the oldest drawings created before the “official” start of an artistic career, fashion illustrations, works from the debut exhibition at Winzavod, and drawings after 2015.

Adobe MAX is a platform for bringing together designers, musicians, writers, videographers and other creative enthusiasts from all over the planet. A year ago, when the conference was held in Los Angeles, it brought together guests from 68 countries. Now the geography can become much wider: everyone can join Adobe MAX for free from anywhere in the world – just register using the link. This year, the conference will host 350 conferences on a variety of topics: 3D and augmented reality, creativity and design in business, graphic design, photography and work with video. But what is worth joining Adobe MAX for are the celebrity guests. Wes Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zach Braff are announced at the conference, Annie Leibovitz will share her experience in the photography category, and Tyler, the Creator will speak in the music section.