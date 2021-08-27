Which cryptocurrency will rise in price in September. Analyst named 5 tokens :: RBC.Crypto

Austin Arnold Explains Which Digital Coins Will Be The Most Promising Next Month

Analyst Austin Arnold on his YouTube channel (945 thousand subscribers) named five altcoins, which, in his opinion, will rise in price in September. Arnold considers Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ) and VeChain (VET) to be the most promising tokens for the next month.

Ethereum (ETH)

On August 24, six organizations at once donated to the Ethereum Foundation $ 250 thousand each for the development and implementation of the Ethereum 2.0 update. According to the analyst, this shows that the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem is awaiting an altcoin update and is ready to donate funds for this.

Another event supported by Ethereum, Arnold called the purchase by the Visa payment company of an NFT token from the CryptoPunks collection for $ 150,000 (payment was made in ETH).

Ethereum has risen in price by 35% since the beginning of August. On August 27, the altcoin is trading at $ 3.1 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 366 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Cosmos (ATOM)

On August 23, the Cosmos developers announced that in the near future it will be possible to use bitcoins in the Cosmos ecosystem using the interBTC interchain. The analyst claims that this will significantly increase the liquidity of the Cosmos ecosystem.

Since the beginning of the month, the Cosmos cryptocurrency has risen in price by 83%. The price of the digital coin reached $ 23.8. On August 27, the cost of Cosmos is $ 18.5, capitalization is $ 5.1 billion.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains that operate on the basis of Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT) algorithms. These blockchains are able to interact with each other through the Cosmos network called the “Internet of blockchains”.

Cardano (ADA)

According to Arnold, the adoption and popularity of Cardano will grow even more after the asset has received permission from the Japanese regulator and can be traded on Japanese exchanges. The analyst also noted the low fees on the Cardano network compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.









In August, the price of Cardano rose 132%. The market valuation of the asset increased to $ 83 billion. The digital coin took the third place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. On August 27, Cardano is trading at $ 2.59.

In August, interest in the Cardano cryptocurrency in Russia peaked since mid-May. Most often, information about Cardano is searched for in a Google search engine by users from the Kaliningrad region. The second place in this indicator is the city of Moscow, the third is the Nizhny Novgorod region. Queries “cardano forecast” and “cardano rate” are also popular.

Tim Harrison, Marketing and Communications Director of IOHK (the issuer of Cardano), announced the release of the Alonzo hard fork on September 12th. After that, the altcoin network will receive support for smart contracts and the ability to create decentralized applications (DeFi).

Cardano is a blockchain focused on the launch of smart contracts, decentralized applications and sidechains.

Tezos (XTZ)

On August 24, it became known that the Swiss blockchain companies Crypto Finance, Inacta and InCore Bank entered into cooperation with the aim of creating regulated tokenized products on the Tezos blockchain for institutions. According to Arnold, financial companies are using the Tezos blockchain to create their own niche.

Since August 1, the price of Tezos has increased by 92%. The capitalization of the digital coin increased by $ 3.8 billion.On August 27, the cryptocurrency is traded at $ 4.5.

Tezos is a decentralized blockchain platform with smart contract support and the ability to create tokens and decentralized applications (dApps).

VeChain (VET)

In mid-August, the developers of the VeChain blockchain allocated $ 1 million to create their own trading platform for corporate NFT tokens. Arnold argues that this decision will have a positive impact on the development of VeChain, as in the future, companies will be the main driving force behind the mass adoption of NFT technology.

Since the beginning of August, the VeChain blockchain token has grown by 73%. The price of the digital coin reached $ 0.14. On August 27, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.11, and its capitalization is $ 7.8 billion.

VeChain is a blockchain platform for working with smart contracts, which is focused mainly on business applications, namely, supply chains (tracking, quality control, inventory, etc.).

– The head of Blockstream predicted a rise in bitcoin price up to $ 100 thousand.

– What are they making money on right now: the main trends of the crypto market

– The expert predicted the return of the bitcoin rate above $ 50 thousand.

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.