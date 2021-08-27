Will the US Fed support Bitcoin? | Investing.com

Tonight, the head of the Fed will speak at a virtual symposium in Jackson Hole. The market is awaiting the announcement of the beginning of the rollback of monetary stimulus, but the spread of the coronavirus is forcing Powell to delay the inevitable as long as possible.

Over the past year and a half, the Fed has printed about $ 4 trillion of new dollars and doubled its asset balance to $ 8.3 trillion.

For the first time in history, the regulator began buying ETFs, which led to the heating up of the stock markets. However, the active work of the printing press caused an increase in the money supply, led to a fall in the US dollar and an increase in inflation.

In the fall of 2020, institutional investors turned their attention to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, since its emission is finite and not subject to a narrow circle of stakeholders. For example, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ 🙂 alone now owns more than $ 5 billion of cryptocurrency.

is growing at a record pace over the past 10 years, and now its value is 5.4% in the United States. The population, fearing its even greater growth (inflationary expectation), is buying real estate and cars, thereby further fueling inflation. Therefore, it is important for the regulator to intervene in time and slow down this process.









The financial community expects Powell to set a start date for the winding down of the bond-buying program today. This will slow down the flow of liquidity, get a reason for strengthening, and Bitcoin – for a correction. The problem is that the spread of the coronavirus is on the rise again due to the Delta strain, and premature cuts in stimulus coupled with the epidemic will seriously hurt the pace of economic recovery.

Former Treasury economist David Beckworth believes the new strain makes Powell’s hawkish statement less likely. And Stanford professor Erik Brinjolfsson focuses on negative real yield on bonds: inflation does not indicate an overheating of the economy, since people are willing to lend to the government at a rate of -1%.

Thus, Powell could go against the expectations of the majority and again remain uncertain about the reduction in monetary stimulus. This will cause a decline in the exchange rate of the dollar and push to exit above $ 50,000.

