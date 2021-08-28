Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had another evening together, HELLO! Russia

Last weekend, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 31-year-old rapper Abel Tesfaye (the musician’s real name) met again. The actress and musician were spotted attending a chamber concert by Canadian musician Mustafa in Los Angeles. This is their second meeting this month: a week ago, they had dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles and talked for several hours, after which they took turns leaving the institution.

Rare pictures of Jolie and The Weeknd hit social media. And this time Angelina was published with children – at the concert she was accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh. The actress and artist spent the whole evening separately from each other, but fans of both stars do not consider their meeting to be an accident.









True, insiders claim that Jolie and Tesfaye are connected only by friendly and working relations – their last meeting was more like not a business or friendly one, because the paparazzi did not notice any hints of hugs or other manifestations of tenderness.

We will remind, now Angelina continues to fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt for sole custody of children. In May, it became known that 57-year-old Hollywood actor Brad Pitt achieved joint custody over children from ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The court’s decision in the case of joint custody of children in favor of Brad Pitt “bitterly disappointed” Angelina Jolie. The actress is extremely unhappy with this outcome of the case and preparing for new litigation.