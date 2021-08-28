Angelina Jolie starred with a swarm of bees to draw attention to the problem of their extinction

45-year-old Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie took part in a concept shoot for National Geographic magazine. For World Bee Day, the publication decided to draw attention to the problem of the disappearance of bees in a non-standard way. Photographer Dan Winsters captured Angelina literally clung to these insects. To create such an effect, special pheromones were applied to the actress’s body, which attract bees.

The reference for the shooting was a black and white portrait of a Californian beekeeper by Richard Avedon in 1981. Photographer Dan Winters said that the bees did not harm the actress, everyone on the set tried not to annoy them. Therefore, the site was dark and very quiet.

Angelina stood, covered with bees, absolutely not moving for 18 minutes. And she was never bitten, – said the photographer.









The magazine says that over the past few decades, the bee population has begun to decline rapidly. If the bees are on the verge of extinction, this can lead to hunger. National Geographic also spoke about the UNESCO initiative that Jolie supports. According to this document, by 2025 the organization plans to increase the population of bees by 125 million individuals by building 2.5 thousand hives.