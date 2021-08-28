Angelina Jolie was spotted at the ex-husband’s house with a bottle of expensive wine

The couple divorced 22 years ago, and the reason for the breakup, according to one version, was the actress’s drug addiction. However, later she admitted that she was very sorry about the breakup of the family, because she loved her husband very much.

While the whole world is discussing the reunion of actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez 17 years after the breakup, it looks like a new precedent is brewing. This time, Angelina Jolie was in the spotlight, reports Page Six.

The 46-year-old actress was spotted in Brooklyn (New York) near the house where her ex-husband, British actor Johnny Lee Miller, lives. She arrived at the meeting in a brown raincoat over clothes, a mask, a Louis Vuitton handbag and an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine. At the same time, there was not a single bodyguard with the actress.

After spending three hours in the room, at half past ten in the evening, Jolie also imperceptibly left the house.

The very next morning, the paparazzi removed the 48-year-old Miller, who went for a run in the same area.

Johnny Lee Miller jogging in Brooklyn [+–] Photo: Splash News

The couple met on the set of the film “Hackers” (1995), and already in 1996 tied the knot. Their wedding made headlines after it was revealed that Jolie, then only 20 years old, wrote them in her own blood the groom on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the ceremony.

The marriage did not last very long, and the couple broke up in September 1997 due to different work schedules. They officially filed for divorce in early 1999.











A scene from the movie “Hackers”, where Jolie and Miller played lovers [+–] Photo: Still from the film

Although they remained friends after their breakup, Jolie has publicly expressed her regret over the breakup.

“I loved him too much, so when it began to seem to me that he was staying with me out of a sense of duty, pity, it pissed me off. Besides, true love is devoid of selfishness: the one who loves will always let go. I let go, I didn’t want to complicate his life … Johnny and I never fought and never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to make a commitment, “- she said in interviews.

In addition, she called her divorce from Miller “probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.”

What was the reason for the breakup of the couple, journalists are still wondering. According to one information, Jolie’s drug addiction is to blame, from which she suffered, but did not want to undergo rehabilitation, despite all her husband’s persuasions. According to the second version, Miller cheated on his wife with supermodel Kate Moss, and this Angie could not forgive him.

After her divorce from Johnny, Jolie was married twice more: from 2000 to 2003, her husband was Billy Bob Thornton, and from 2014 to 2019 – Brad Pitt.

In turn, Miller was married for 10 years to the actress from the TV series “Law & Order” Michelle Hicks. They divorced in 2018. By the way, both Angelina and Michelle have a birthday on June 4.

Both Miller, who took American citizenship on November 4, 2014, and Jolie are now completely free and ready for a new relationship.

Recall that after her birthday, Jolie flew with all her six children to New York, where paparazzi noticed her at the airport.