Ariana Grande meets musician Mikey Foster

Western media reported that 26-year-old Ariana Grande began dating Social House frontman Mikey Foster. Rumors of a love affair between Ariana and Mikey appeared after the release of their joint video for a song with the telling name Boyfriend.

The other day, Grande and Foster themselves fueled them by publishing cute joint photos taken on the backstage of filming a music video. Insiders also confirm the stars’ romance and claim that they “have been dating for quite some time.”

Mikey Foster and Ariana Grande In recent months, their friendship spilled over into a passionate romance,

– said the source.

It is known that before Ariana and Mikey had already worked together – it was Foster who helped the girl in recording the songs Thank U, Next and Seven Rings. By the way, in a recent interview, Ariana told how she came up with the idea of ​​creating a new joint track with Mikey.

This song is close to many of my friends. People want to fall in love, but they do not want to somehow define their relationship, hang labels on them. It is for this reason that people often cannot afford to just love someone, even when they really want it,

– told Ariana about the track Boyfriend.

If the rumors about Ariana and Mikey's romance are confirmed, then the lead singer of Social House will become Grande's first official boyfriend after breaking up with Pete Davidson. Recall that Grande and Davidson broke off their engagement in the fall of 2018. The reason for the separation of the stars was the death of the former lover of the singer Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose – Ariana was very upset by Miller's departure from life, and this ruined their romance with Davidson.









