Armie Hammer dropped out of action comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and historical series starring Julia Roberts

According to the actor, the reason was his desire to spend more time with children.

Armie Hammer is at the center of a sex scandal this week. Screenshots of the correspondence were published on the network, one of the participants of which was allegedly an actor who openly announced his cannibalistic inclinations. Soon, several of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends showed up, who reported that these statements were true. Armie himself refused to comment on what was happening, calling the accusations delusional, but announced that he was leaving two high-profile projects in which he was supposed to participate.

One was the action comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez. Two meanings are encrypted in the name of the project. The first concerns the so-called “air marriage”, the second is directly related to the storyline and the armed attack taking place at the wedding of the heroes. Ryan Reynolds was originally planned for the male role, so perhaps the producers will return to this idea again.









According to Hammer, he is not ready to spend four months of his life filming in the Dominican Republic and would prefer to spend this time with their children, especially against the background of “cruel and far-fetched accusations” against them. The actor, who divorced his wife a few months ago and sued her for custody of the heirs, noted that the Lionsgate studio supported his decision.

The second project that Armie Hammer quietly left was the historical series Gaslitdedicated to the Watergate scandal. Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Joel Edgerton are also involved in the project. Hammer was to play the role of John Dean, a young White House adviser forced to choose between his ambitions and the protection of the president. It is reported that the actor abandoned his role a few weeks ago in order to pay more attention to another project – the series “The Proposal” to create “The Godfather”.

Source: deadline.com