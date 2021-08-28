Blake Lively about his children: “I’m obsessed with them!”

Blake Lively

Last summer, Blake Lively became a mother for the third time – the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds had another daughter. The decree of the star did not last long – she began to appear a few months after the birth of the child. And yesterday, Blake was among the guests of the Michael Kors show as part of New York Fashion Week.





Blake was very smiling and friendly and willingly answered questions from journalists. So, in an interview with E! News, she said that now that she has three children, she has become much more choosy in movie roles.

I think that I should really like this (the offer to play the role. – Ed.), Because I’m just obsessed with my children. So it must be really something worthwhile for me to agree to it,

– said the star.

By the way, 45-year-old Eva Mendes, who took a break from her creative career, also adheres to this opinion. When asked by fans when she would return to acting, the star replied that “when something worthwhile comes along.” Eva admitted that now there are many roles for her that she will never agree to.

There are many topics that I do not want to be involved in, so this is very limiting my choice, and for me this is normal. Now I have to set an example for my girls She said.









Blake, after pregnancy, has already managed to please fans with a new film with her participation – the film “Rhythm Section”. In it, she played a girl named Stephanie Patrick, who takes revenge on the perpetrators of the death of her family members. The film, however, was filmed even before the third pregnancy of the actress, so Lively has not officially returned to work yet. But, judging by her activity, she is definitely not going to sit still, and, according to rumors, has already agreed to work in The Husband’s Secret project.