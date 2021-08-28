Blake Lively, Jude Law and others in the new trailer for the action movie “Rhythm Section”

Blake Lively in the movie “Rhythm Section”

A few hours ago, Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the new action-drama “The Rhythm Section”, starring Blake Lively and Jude Law. The film was directed by Reed Morano, previously known for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale. The film was produced by EON Productions, which produced the James Bond films.

In the center of the plot is the story of Stephanie Patrick, whose whole family is killed in a plane crash. After some time, the heroine Lively learns that the tragedy was not an accident, and decides to independently find the perpetrators of the ship’s crash in order to restore justice and avenge the death of her loved ones.

Blake Lively in the movie “Rhythm Section” Jude Law in the movie “Rhythm Section”



Blake Lively and Jude Law in the movie “Rhythm Section”









It is known that the shooting of the picture began in December 2017 in Dublin. The production of the film was delayed due to the fact that Blake Lively was seriously injured on the set, so that filming resumed only in June 2018. Some scenes from the film were also filmed in Spain.

The film has already been released in many countries, and its American premiere will take place on January 31. It is still unknown when the film will be released in Russia. By the way, “Rhythm Section” is the last picture in Lively’s filmography at the moment. The fact is that now the actress has no time for filming: she recently became a mother for the third time and is now completely absorbed in taking care of her three daughters.