Brad Pitt wins Angelina Jolie’s joint custody case, HELLO! Russia

The process of a year, even a five-year one, has come to an end: the edition of Page Six, with reference to the lawyers of the parties, reported that the 57-year-old Hollywood actor Brad Pitt achieved joint custody of children from his ex-wife, 45-year-old actress Angelina Jolie. Significant changes will be made to their custody agreement, despite Jolie’s protests. This decision was made by Judge John Oderkirk after he listened to the testimony of witnesses, including children’s specialists and psychologists. At the same time, the court decision will not apply to the eldest son of the Maddox couple, since last year he reached the age of 18 and abandoned the name of his adoptive father.

Brad was just trying to spend more time with his kids. And it was clear that Angelina was doing her best to prevent it. This process lasted several months, and many witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who were close to the children were involved, the source said.

By the way, the day before yesterday, on May 24, the American media reported on another written request to remove Judge Oderkirka, which Jolie submitted in the Second California Court of Appeals. The actress allegedly stated that the judge refused to listen to the testimony of her children with Pitt, in which they were going to express their wishes for parental care. Jolie also allegedly accused the court of bias. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie









The divorce proceedings of the former lovers of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went on for five years, and with them disputes over child custody and constant accusations against each other in the press. Back in July 2020, People insiders wrote that all these difficulties are over, and four years later, Angelina and Brad are no longer at odds with each other. However, good news about the pair came only up to a point. In August, Jolie suddenly decided to remove from the trial the private judge John Oderkirk, who is engaged in her divorce proceedings, allegedly because of the business contacts of this very judge with Brad’s lawyers, about which he did not inform the ex-spouse. Pitt was not satisfied with this state of affairs, and his lawyers sent a counterclaim to the court asking not to delay the consideration of the joint custody case. In his statements, the actor stressed that his ex-wife always knew about his relationship with Odekirk, and now, apparently, she decided to use this detail against him. From that moment on, the litigation between the spouses escalated again and continued until today.

Angelina Jolie with childrenRecall Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and began dating a few months after the film’s premiere. The wedding of the actors took place in 2014 in a small castle in the south of France. And just two years later, in September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It happened the day after their quarrel on board a private jet. Us Weekly learned the details of the scandal. During the flight from Nice to Los Angeles, Pitt got very drunk and began to argue with Angelina, Maddox intervened in the quarrel, after which Brad answered him rather rudely, which provoked a fit of anger in Jolie. Before landing at the Minnesota airport for refueling, Angelina demanded that her husband sober up, but he refused to follow her instructions. Airport officials heard the couple cursing even before the ramp was brought up to the plane. The subsequent separation was accompanied by court hearings and not the most pleasant news about the couple in the media. Over the next 4 years, Brad underwent treatment in a rehab clinic and gave a great interview about the fight against alcohol addiction, and the ex-wife after that softened significantly towards him.