Brian Austin Green after the conflict with Megan Fox turned to fans with words of gratitude

The star of the series “Beverly Hills District, 90210” Brian Austin Green, after a divorce from Megan Fox, continues to conflict with her on the Web.

More recently, Megan accused her former lover of using their common children for PR. In particular, according to Fox, Brian posts photos and videos with his sons on his microblog to show that he is a wonderful father, and she is a useless mother.

I had a great Halloween with the children and, mind you, I have not published a single photo with them. You are trying to prove to everyone that I am absent from their life, and you are the devoted father of the year. Although we spend the same amount of time with them,

– wrote the model in the comments to one of the pictures.

Actor Brian Austin Green with ex-wife Megan Fox / social network Instagram







Such accusations against Green were supported by another ex-girlfriend of the actor, singer Courtney Stodden. However, many followers took the side of the father of many children, supporting him in the comments.

Children of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox / social network Instagram

For his part, the actor recorded a video in which he thanked his subscribers for such kind words. The title of the video was appropriate: “Family life while the children are at school.”

I want to thank everyone who came to my page and supported me. You have shown incredible kindness, I really appreciate it. Please be kind to one another, love one another,

– says Green in the video, going into his chicken coop, where he takes fresh eggs for breakfast.

