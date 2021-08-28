Cardano (ADA) on the throne? Here’s What To Expect ”Crypto Insiders

You often read “Ethereum Killers (ETH)” as Cardano (ADA) It is or is not expected to be the largest project in the crypto market. But do we getwinner takes everything ” continent? In Timo’s article this week, I write about my expectations for the relationships between the various smart contract networks.

Generations of Cryptography: From Bitcoin to Cardano

First we had Bitcoin (BTC) It is a decentralized digital network that allows users to send, receive and own value. Revolutionary technology and monetary system. Bitcoin can now help poorer countries by making an economic revolution. But blockchain has more to offer, as Vitalik Buterin also believed in 2013, when he invented Ethereum.

Ethereum can do what Bitcoin can, but takes it one step further. You can design and implement smart contracts on Ethereum. The possibilities are endless, especially decentralized finance It’s in the spotlight now. In the future, people will be able to borrow and lend money without bank intervention. A large number of users are already doing this through various DeFi apps. Get the file Non-replaceable code (NFT) Unforgettable madness.

Bitcoin is the first generation of blockchains and Ethereum is the second generation. But as technologies develop and it becomes obvious that Ethereum has some drawbacks (for example, high transaction costs), new projects appear, such as mushrooms. These new networks, running on more efficient and scalable protocols, are the third generation blockchains.

Could Ethereum suffocate and everything else, or does it help Ethereum breathe?

These 3G networks include Cardano, Solana Employment Polkadot (DOT). Cardano is working on proof of stake (PoS) Developers considered what could be done better with Bitcoin or Ethereum and implemented it in their own project. The latter also applies to projects such as Solana and Polkadot; Developers look around and find out how the industry is evolving.









These networks are often more efficient, faster, cheaper and more scalable. But does this immediately mean that Ethereum is redundant? I do not think so. Each network often serves its target group with technologies that work better for some than others. Ethereum also has an extension first engine Advantage: a large number of developers and a very strong brand. Moreover, Ethereum is not sitting still. In the near future, this network will also switch to PoS protocol.

In addition to the competition, we also cooperate

It seems more logical to me that these projects will cooperate more often in some areas. We already saw the news this week that Cardano is getting a sidechain Giving Ethereum and Cardano a kind of bridge. People can use Ethereum smart contracts from their Cardano wallet. This interoperability is considered by many to be essential for the widespread use of blockchain and cryptography. For many projects, the goal is not to drive up the price of the cryptocurrency. Their goal is to make the world a better place. If successful, of course, a prize will follow.

I expect that in the coming years we will see values ​​(reading user numbers, encryption with DeFi locking, etc.) Does this mean that the market value of Ethereum will fall to get closer to Cardano, Binance Coin (BNB) And Polkadot, or these Are the Networks Approaching Ethereum? In the end, all projects that already have something to offer will be able to help each other. Therefore, I am offering a well-diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies to take advantage of the growth that is now being seen across the entire cryptocurrency market.