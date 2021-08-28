Celebrity sprays launched in Britain

The British lingerie manufacturer has launched a line of celebrity-scented sprays that are suggested to be sprayed on your pillow and inhaled at night to improve sleep. Rihanna, Harry Styles, Zac Efron, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston can “smell” in this way. This invention fits in with the aromatherapy fashion, which the pandemic has only exacerbated: people use scents to calm themselves before bed. What celebrities smell like – in the material “Gazeta.Ru”.

The pandemic has increased interest in aromatherapy: the smell that those who are sick with coronavirus have ceased to smell has become more important. At the start of the pandemic in March, sales of soothing aromatic oils rose 500%, according to data The NPD Group… People have used aromatherapy to help them sleep better when thoughts of the coronavirus and the stress associated with it kept them from relaxing. The oils were added to the bath, sprayed around the apartment, and also dripped onto the pillow to inhale the odors at night.

Aromatherapists believe that the scent of lavender amplifies alpha waves in the frontal lobes of the brain, encouraging relaxation, explains Marie Claire magazine. Lavender also has a physical effect, reducing blood pressure and helping the body produce melatonin, a hormone that promotes restful sleep.

Smell activates the limbic system, which is responsible for emotions and memory. This, in turn, affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls our energy and rest levels. Over time, the brain creates a connection between a certain scent and a feeling of sleepiness, which becomes an incentive for relaxation, helping to maintain healthy sleep patterns.

British lingerie brand Pour Moi has gone a step further and started selling celebrity sprays. Among the stars who can now be “sprayed on a pillow and inhaled at night” are the lead singer of the British band One Direction Harry Styles, Rihanna, actors Zac Efron, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. The company’s marketers clearly decided to reach the widest possible audience in terms of gender and age: the fragrances were selected for both men and women of different generations in accordance with their favorite artists.









When asked how exactly these fragrances were created – after all, it is impossible to check how this or that celebrity actually smells – the company replies that their perfumers took as a basis the favorite scents and perfumes of the stars.

So, Zac Efron smells of “ultra-fresh herbal notes and invigorating green apple”, and Harry Styles is associated by perfumers with “watermelon sugar and a heady mixture of creamy vanilla pods, dried fruit and sweet tree sap.”

For fans of Jennifer Aniston, “who is known for well-groomed skin, hair and a toned figure”, they picked up the “notes of orange, lily and sandalwood”, which she herself prefers in perfumes, and Bradley Cooper’s favorite scent is “a mixture of notes of coriander, fir and leather “. Margot Robbie, “the sexiest celebrity you want to be around,” smells like “persimmon, pomegranate and rich orchid,” and Rihanna is the tastiest smelling celebrity, according to the Pour Moi website, her scent is reminiscent of “marshmallow, neroli and flower orange tree “.

“Take your favorite celebrity to bed with you,” the advertising campaign calls for brandproducing sexy underwear.

“Our new bed sprays will create sensual dreams filled with the real scent of the superstar you admire,” marketers describe the products, hinting that the scent will conjure up images of your favorite artist like a bedside poster and will surely be a fan dream. “But if you really ended up in bed with a celebrity, could you think about a dream?” – asks the journalist The Guardian, criticizing the advertising campaign.

In such a case, the manufacturer recommends using the spray not to calm down before going to bed, but, on the contrary, to excite “before a special night under the covers”, which is especially important for people left alone in quarantine.

“With the onset of cold, long nights, there is nothing better than putting on your favorite nightgown, snuggling up on a soft pillow and dreaming of your love for celebrities,” according to lingerie manufacturers, who suggest using the spray as an aphrodisiac. So far, the fragrances are not on sale, they are distributed only by pre-order in the UK and are raffled off among those who wish. The price of one such bottle can reach an amount equivalent to 1,500 rubles.