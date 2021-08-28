David Letterman was criticized for an old interview with Jennifer Aniston

1999’s Late Show interview went viral due to Aniston’s nasty hair incident

An old interview that actress Jennifer Aniston gave to famous TV presenter David Letterman in 1999 on his Late Show went viral. And all because of Letterman’s unacceptable behavior. Writes about this Fox News.

The reason for the interview was the release of the film “The Object of My Admiration”, in which the actress performed the main role.

On the air, Jennifer talked about a funny incident when she ran into her fans in a gym sauna. Letterman asks several times how many “naked women” were there and if they were “wet”, interrupting the actress.

Towards the end of the seven-minute interview, the host asks Aniston “can he try something”, grabs her head as if to kiss her, and when Aniston asks what he is going to do, Letterman puts a strand of her hair in his mouth and begins to suck her …

Aniston clearly did not like this attitude. She wiped her hair with a napkin and tried to continue the conversation about her film, but the conversation did not return to the right direction, since all the attention in the studio was riveted on her head.

“People were terrified of this, and you ruined everything,” Letterman jokes.

The video surfaced after the release of the Britney Spears documentary, when many began to revisit the old videos to understand how the media treated young successful women in the 1990s and early 2000s. It turned out to be unacceptable.









“I was a fan of Letterman when I was in high school and university, but when I watch his interviews, they seem terribly ridiculous and disgusting to me.” live “,” Just watched a video of Letterman savoring poor Jennifer Aniston’s hair in the 90s. And I’m wondering if men have chemicals in their brains that make them crazy, “social media users write …

In addition to the interview with Aniston, outrage was also caused by another interview with Letterman, which in 2013 he took with the actress Lindsay Lohan. Then Letterman bombarded her with questions about rehabilitation. Despite her protests and reminders that they did not agree on this, the host continued to joke about her struggle with addictions.

David Letterman is an American comedian who hosts the popular CBS Tonight Show with David Letterman. In 1996, the TV presenter was ranked 45th in the ranking of the 50 Best TV Stars of All Time.

In April 2014, Letterman announced that he would be retiring at the end of his contract in 2015. The last release of the program took place on May 20, 2015. After his departure, the Late Show was hosted by Stephen Colbert. And Letterman himself became the host of a new talk show on Netflix “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.